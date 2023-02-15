Job vacancies for software developers down 50%

Between November 2022 and January 2023, the number of job vacancies in Israel remained relatively stable and stood at 142,730 at the end of last month, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

This figure was up slightly from 142,034 in December 2022 but fell the percentage of job vacancies in relation to the number of employees in the economy fell slightly to 4.46% in January 2023 from 4.49% in December 2022 as the number of employees in the economy grew. These figures are seasonally adjusted.

Job vacancies reached a peak in 2022 and have since been moving slightly downwards, although the employment market is still considered 'tight,' with a very high number of job vacancies relative to the number of people employed in the economy. It seems that the impact of the economic slowdown on the job market is still relatively weak.

But a prominent exception to this is the tech sector where the number of job vacancies for software developers between March and May 2022 was 13,794, falling by 50% to 6,999 in January 2023.

However, in some fields the number of job vacancies has risen. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, job vacancies for construction workers has risen 47% over the past year and job vacancies for kitchen and cleaning workers has risen by 12% to 6,465.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 15, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.