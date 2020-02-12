Judges named for Netanyahu trial

The Jerusalem District Court has decided which judges will hear case number 67104-01-20 The State of Israel versus Benjamin Netanyahu and others (Shaul and Iris Elovitz). The case will be heard by a three judge panel headed by Rivkah Fridman-Feldman. Sitting alongside her will be Moshe Bar-Am and Oded Shaham. Israel does not have a jury system and it will be the judges who will either acquit or convict Netanyahu.

No date has yet been set for the trial but it will almost certainly not start until after the March 2 elections.

Fridman-Feldman was one of the judges who found former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert guilty of taking bribes in the Talansky case.

Netanyahu is charged with receiving a bribe (Bezeq-Walla case 4000), and fraud and breach of trust in Case 2000 (talks about positive coverage with Yediot Ahronot publisher Noni Mozes) and Case 1000 (receiving gifts from Arnon Milchan and James Packer).

Even after the decision to indict them, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shaul and Iris Elovitz deny the charges against them, have not been convicted of any crime, and are entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 12, 2020

