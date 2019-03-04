Kahlon loses court battle over dairy product prices

After a year of conflict, the High Court of Justice gave a final ruling this morning on the issue of a rise in the prices of price-controlled dairy products, in favor of Tnuva's petition, which means that prices will rise by 3.4%.

The High Court of Justice accepted food company Tnuva's stance and handed down "an absolute ruling ordering the respondents to adopt the recommendation of the prices committee to change the supervision ordinance such that the maximum price of the products detailed in the supplement to the ordinance will rise by 3.4%." This was the court's response to the petition filed by Tnuva demanding a rise in the price of controlled dairy products, among them yellow cheese, fresh milk, and butter. The court ordered the Ministry of Finance to pay Tnuva costs of NIS 25,000.

Tnuva petitioned the High Court of Justice last summer because of Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon's refusal to sign an order for a rise in prices of controlled dairy products, despite the recommendation of the prices committee - a joint professional committee of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture - that prices of dairy products subject to price controls should rise by 3.4%. Since then, the committee has published a further recommendation, whereby the price rise will reach 6%. Tnuva claimed in a Knesset session on the matter that it had been caused a loss of NIS 200 million in 2017-2018 because of the refusal to authorize the price rise.

