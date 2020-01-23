Kaltura buys Israeli video conferencing co Newrow

Israeli video cloud platform Kultura has announced that it has acquired Israel video conferencing and collaboration platform Newrow. No financial details were disclosed.

Through this acquisition, Kaltura is expanding its presence in the video conferencing and meeting solutions markets.

Newrow was founded in 2016 and has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round. The company quickly established itself in the virtual classroom and video-conferencing markets and customers include leading global enterprises and educational institutions, such as Microsoft’s TEALS program, Thomson Reuters, Caterpillar, NAPA, NTT Data, Berlitz, University of South Florida, and South College.

Kaltura has raised $166 million to date.

Kaltura cofounder chairman and CEO Ron Yekutiel said, "The acquisition of Newrow kicks-off an exciting year for Kaltura, as we broaden our Meeting Solutions Experiences. To date, different enterprise video conferencing and collaboration tools have catered to varying meeting types, such as everyday calls, collaboration sessions and team updates; large town-hall meetings; remote training sessions; and marketing webinars. Our new Meeting Experience offering, which uniquely addresses all Meeting use cases, is another important step in Kaltura’s journey to consolidate the siloed Enterprise Video market and offer a unified and flexible platform that would truly ‘power any video experience, for any organization’ - across all use cases, technology stacks, and engagement capabilities."

Following a successful partnership and several joint customer wins, the combination of Kaltura and Newrow brings to the market a new meeting experience that can be used for a range of use cases, including town-hall executive communication, internal collaboration, learning and training, external meetings and presentations as well as webinars.

Newrow CEO Ofir Zukovsky said, "We have found a true partner in Kaltura, who shares our vision and values. Together, we look forward to offering a superior video communication experience to organizations worldwide, focused on bringing real-life collaboration and engagement to online meetings like never before."

Kaltura cofounder and president Dr. Michal Tsur said, "Five years ago we took upon ourselves to address the needs of organizations to deliver large townhalls and medium-size webcasts, completely transforming that webcasting experience, making it far more engaging. We also addressed enterprise networking challenges with our complimentary eCDN and our peer2peer partners. I am excited that with the addition of the Newrow meeting experiences we can now address any meeting size and any meeting type. I look forward to driving new communication styles and experiences with our broad meeting solutions stack."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 23, 2020

