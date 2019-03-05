Kan demands cancellation of insider Eurovision ticket sales

The saga of tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Tel Aviv in May rumbles on. After mutual accusations by Kan (Israel Broadcasting Corporation) and ticket agency Leaan, Kan CEO Eldad Koblenz has demanded that Leaan should immediately cancel all deals for tickets for the event that contravene Kan's official guidelines.

At stake are about 300 tickets reserved for connected people who, although they may have paid full price, did not have to wait along with the tens of thousands of people seeking to buy tickets. The tickets are for the final of the competition in the best seats in the hall.

Kan says this is the first stage of a probe into the matter, the conclusions from which were that dozens of tickets sold for good seats for the final had been set aside from the start, before ticket sales officially opened, and contrary to instructions. The probe continues.

Koblenz wrote to Leaan CEO Avi Messing demanding, as mentioned, cancelation of these ticket sales, and a full list of the transactions. He also indicates that legal action could be taken.

Leaan stated in response: "Dozens of tickets that Kan asked that they should be cancelled have been cancelled. We have acted, and will continue to act, according to the corporation's instructions."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 5, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019