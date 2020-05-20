Katz appoints Keren Terner-Eyal as Treasury chief

Minister of Finance Yisrael Katz has appointed Keren Terner-Eyal as director general of the Ministry of Finance.

Terner-Eyal has in recent years served as director general of the Ministry of Transport and other senior positions in that ministry and before that in the Ministry of Finance. She is currently on maternity leave, having given birth last month and she is expected to assume her new position before her maternity leave end. She will replace Shai Babad who told Katz that he wishes to leave the job by June 4.

Terner-Eyal was recently ousted by incoming Minister of Transport Miri Regev who told her that she would be appointing her own director general.

Terner-Eyal, 41, began her career in the civil service in the Ministry of Finance's Budget Division in the transport allocations departments and she was subsequently coordinator for foreign workers affairs. In 2011, she moved to the Ministry of Transport in charge of infrastructures before being appointed by Minister of Transport Katz as deputy director general in 2012 and director general in 2016.

Katz said, "I'm convinced that Keren, who I also appointed director general of the Ministry of Transport, and fulfilled her job well, possesses the required abilities to fulfil this important and complex job as Ministry of Finance director general in this most challenging time, and I wish her great success."

