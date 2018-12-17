Katz hints workers to blame for Jerusalem rail link problems

Traffic on the railway line between Ben Gurion Airport and Navon Railway Station in Jerusalem was renewed today, with only one train an hour running in each direction. Traffic on the line was halted earlier today "due to a technical malfunction on trains in the running-in of the high-speed line to Jerusalem," according to an announcement by Israel Railways.

There have been quite a few malfunctions in the two and half months since the high-speed line to Jerusalem was launched. The frequency of trains was also cut to one yesterday morning, due to a malfunction in a locomotive.

The high-speed railway to Jerusalem was opened to passenger traffic only from Ben Gurion Airport at this stage because infrastructure work was not completed. The line was opened under heavy pressure from Minister of Transport Yisrael Katz to launch it on the date he promised.

Israel Railways said that the high-speed line was still in its running-in period, but that most of the malfunctions on the line could have been avoided had all of the necessary work been completed.

Minister of Transport: I hope the employees aren't responsible for the malfunctions

"I hope that that there are no other reasons for the malfunction on the high-speed line to Jerusalem, such as disputes with the workers' committees or other things," Katz told Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) today, referring to the string of malfunctions on the high-speed railway line to Jerusalem.

"I have ordered Israel Railways' management to investigate the reasons for the series of malfunctions. I previously dealt harshly with such events at Israel Railways. I hope this isn't the case. Israel Railways should do the managing; I have to set policy," Katz declared.

Asked whether the high-speed line had not been launched prematurely, Katz answered, "The line started operating as soon as it was ready for running-in trips. What is happening now is the running-in process. By the way, 350,000 passengers have already traveled on it. The route is safe. I have ordered Israel Railways' management to examine the handling itself and how this entire process was managed.

"My policy is clear, despite all of the attempts to link this to other things. This line was launched because of its importance. Millions will travel on it. It is undergoing a running-in period. Travel on the line is free in all directions, just as I did with the lines to Karmiel, Beit Shean, Sderot, and as I am doing with mass transit systems and everywhere."

Israel Railways workers committee: As low as it can get

In response to Katz's remarks, the Israel Railways workers' committee said, "The workers have nothing whatsoever to do with the malfunctions on the new route. The minister, Israel Railways' management, and the chairman of the board of directors are all well aware of this. On the contrary, the employees are doing everything they can to cover up for hasty decisions and malfunctions, including by other companies. Accusing the workers is as low as it can get.

"We do recommend a comprehensive examination of the many malfunctions and why the new equipment purchased is constantly breaking down and wearing out quickly, such as the locomotive wheels, which barely move."

Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) chairperson Avi Nissenkorn also commented today on Katz's remarks, saying, "I regret that instead of accepting responsibility for the many mistakes and malfunctions on the new Israel Railways route from Jerusalem to Ben Gurion Airport, Katz has chosen to cast aspersions on Israel Railways' workers committee and its dedicated workers. Praise is due for the very responsible and professional work by the workers, who were pushed by Katz to open the new route quickly and hastily, even though Israel Railways was not yet fully prepared to begin traffic on the line."

Knesset Economic Affairs Committee chairperson MK Eitan Cabel (Zionist Union) responded to Katz by saying, "After strenuous efforts, including hiring overseas experts, the minister of transport announced that he had finally discovered that the workers were the main reason for the recurring and ceaseless malfunctions on the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv line. How unfair, and how untrue."

