Kenya eyes Rafael's Spyder air defense system - report

Kenya is in advanced negotiations on the purchase of the Spyder air defense system from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, according to the ZM website. Another country to have expressed interest in the system is Greece. According to the BulgarianMilitary.com website, a Rafael delegation visited Athens three weeks ago to present the Spyder system to the high command of the Greek air force.

According to the current report, Kenya, which like its neighbors perceives a growing need for air defense systems, approached Israel as the country known for having the best such systems. Kenya is now focusing on the Spyder system, which according to foreign news outlets another African country, Morocco, has already bought. According to the reports, however, Kenya’s interest in the Spyder system specifically could yet change.

A deal for the sale of the Spyder system to Kenya would represent an interesting change for Rafael, since in its breakdown of sales for 2023, the African continent accounts for just 1% of the total. Rafael had record sales of NIS 14.04 billion last year, 21% more than in 2022. Its main markets were Israel (54%), Europe (19%) and Asia (19%). The Americas were not an especially significant sales destination (7%).

Spyder is an advanced air defense system in operational use by several militaries around the world, among them that of the Czech Republic. It provides protection at different ranges against a variety of threats: UAVs, aircraft, helicopters, and short-range ballistic missiles. The system intercepts threats by means of two families of missiles produced by Rafael: Python and Derby.

Within the past few months, Rafael has presented a new configuration of the Spyder system, called All-in-One, offering a complete air defense system consisting of radar, the TopLite EO/IR sensor, command and control, and Python and Derby interceptors, all mounted on one vehicle. Last January, Rafael carried out a successful trial of the Spyder system in the All-in-One configuration together with the Ministry of Defense Directorate of Defense Research and Development.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 7, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.