Kinneret at highest level since 2013

Lake Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) is at its highest level since 2013. Aerial photographs from a drone this morning showed that the small island off the coast near Kibbutz Maagan cannot be seen for the first time since 2013. The Kinneret's level is -210.245 meters, the Kinneret Authority reports, up 1.6 meters since the start of the rainy season and up 1.27 meters in January alone when most parts of the country had between 1.5 and double their monthly average. The lake is 1.4 meters below its maximum level.

After last month's deluge, most part of the country have had most of their annual rainfall, according to Meteo-tech. 621 millimeters of rain has fallen in Safed this season (annual average 718), 481 millimeters in Haifa (550), 448 millimeters in Tel Aviv (560), 478 millimeters in Jerusalem (582) and 134 millimeters in Beersheva (205).

No major rainfall is seen in the coming days but heavy rain is forecast for much of the country from Thursday night.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 3, 2020

