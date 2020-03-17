Kinneret dam could be opened if heavy rain continues

Lake Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has risen another centimeter over the past 24 hours and is now 66 centimeters below its maximum level of -209.46 meters. The Israel Water Authority had planned to open the Degania dam at the southern end of the lake, if it was within 20 centimeters of its maximum level but now says that that it looking unlikely unless there is major rainfall before the end of the month. However, the forecast between today and Friday is for substantial rainfall in the north of the country including snowfall on Mount Hermon.

Despite below average rainfall in February and early March, all parts of Israel have had above average rainfall this year thanks to very heavy rains in December and January.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 17, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020