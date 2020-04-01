Kinneret ends March just short of maximum level

Four millimeters of rain yesterday directly over the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has left the level of the freshwater lake at -209.16 meters, just 36 centimeters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters. The level of the lake has been rising by 1.5 centimeters per day in recent days, the Israel Water Authority reports.

The Israel Water Authority had said that it would open the dam at the southern end of the lake near Kibbutz Deganya, if the lake reached 20 centimeters below its maximum level in March. But despite heavy rains this winter, the Kinneret has fallen short of the mark. Heavy snow has settled on Mount Hermon, which will soon melt and flow into the lake, but more heavy rain is still required if the lake is to reach its maximum level of -208.80 meters below sea level.

All parts of Israel have already had more than their average annual rainfall for the entire season: Jerusalem (111%), Tel Aviv (103%), Haifa (132%), Beersheva (129%) and the Kinneret itself (116%)