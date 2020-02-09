Kinneret filling up fast as cold snap nears

Lake Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) is filling up fast. After heavy rains over Friday and Saturday in northern and central Israel, he Kinneret's level is -210.1 meters, the Kinneret Authority reports, up 1.75 meters since the start of the rainy season and 1.28 meters below its maximum level.

More rain is expected over the next few days. Temperatures are expected to fall below zero over the next few nights in the northern and central hills including Jerusalem but due to relatively small amounts of precipitation only very light snow is expected, which will not settle.

After the exceptionally heavy rains of the past two months, most parts of the country have had close to their annual average rainfall, according to Meteo-tech. 669 millimeters of rain has fallen in Safed this season (annual average 718), 510 millimeters in Haifa (550), 470 millimeters in Tel Aviv (560), 526 millimeters in Jerusalem (582) and 135 millimeters in Beersheva (205).

