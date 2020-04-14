Kinneret level reaches 16-year high

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has risen 1.5 centimeters over the past 24-hours to -208.985 meters below sea level, its highest level for 16 years, the Israel Water Authority reports. The level of the freshwater lake is just 18.5 centimeters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level. The level of the Kinneret has been boosted by the heavy rainfall last week between Thursday night and Saturday.

With light rain forecast towards the end of the week, it is now looking likely that the Israel Water Authority will need to open the dam at the southern end of the lake leading into the River Jordan, by the end of the month, to prevent flooding.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 14, 2020

