Kinneret level rises above last half meter

The heavy rains Friday and Saturday have left the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) just 49 centimeters from its highest level. The level of the lake has been rising by two centimeters per day in recent days. But with no major rainfall forecast through Thursday, it is unlikely that the Israel Water Authority will be opening the dam at the southern end of the lake near Kibbutz Deganya this month. Despite the heavy snow which has settled on Mount Hermon, and which will eventually melt and flow into the Kinneret, more heavy rain is still required if the lake is to reach its full level of -208.80 meters below sea level.

All parts of Israel have already had more than their average annual rainfall for the entire season: Jerusalem (111%), Tel Aviv (103%), Haifa (132%), Beersheva (129%) and the Kinneret itself (115%).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 23, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020