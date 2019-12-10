Kinneret starting to rise after heavy rains

After a very dry November, the first heavy rains of the season hit Israel yesterday and the level of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has begun rising. Despite over 30 millimeters of rain in some parts of the Galilee and Golan on Monday, the Kinneret Authority reported that the lake rose only 0.5 centimeters yesterday to a level of 211.87 meters, well above the red line of 213 meters, Walla! reports. The lake is expected to rise further from water flowing down the hillsides of the Galilee and Golan and more rain forecast for later in the week.

The heaviest rains on Monday were in the center and south of the country with 44.3 millimeters falling in Beit Gamliel near Yavne on the southern coastal plain (as of 9pm) and 39.7 millimeters falling on Kibbutz Hulda near Rehovot. 31.4 millimeters fell in Karmiel, 24.8 millimeters fell in Jerusalem and 7.9 millimeters fell in Beit Dagan.

Light rain has continued today with a brief respite and higher temperatures tomorrow before the rain resumes on Thursday and Friday.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 10, 2019

