Kinneret up 1 meter over past month

Lake Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has risen 1.04 meter since the start of December to 210.86 meters below sea level, the Kinneret Authority reports. The lake is still 2.06 meters below its maximum level but with the rivers of the Galilee and Golan bursting their banks and heavy snowfall on Mount Hermon, the lake is expected to rise significantly in the coming few weeks, regardless of whether there is more rain.

RELATED ARTICLES Kinneret rises sharply as torrential rain continues

All parts of central and northern Israel have already had well over 50% of their average rainfall, according to Meteo-Tech. 502 millimeters of rain has fallen in Safed (annual average 718 millimeters) since the start of the rainy season, while 391 millimeters (550 annual average) has fallen in Haifa. Jerusalem 329 millimeters (582), Tel Aviv 289 millimeters (560), Ashdod 307 millimeters (520) and Kiryat Gat 266 millimeters (410). However, further south rainfall has been below average. Only 76 millimeters of rain has fallen in Beersheva (206) and just 2 millimeters in Eilat (22).

There is no more heavy rain on the horizon in the coming few days. The Israel Meteorological office forecasts some scattered light showers today and tomorrow turning to partly cloudy and warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 12, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020