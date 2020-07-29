Knesset approves handouts, payments begin Sunday

The Knesset plenum enacted the Grants Law today by 68 votes in favor and 0 against. Payments are expected to begin directly into bank accounts starting on Sunday.

Under the plan first announced earlier this month, all Israelis over 18 will receive NIS 750 each. In addition a family will receive NIS 500 for each child for the first four children and NIS 300 for each child from the fifth child. In addition, all those who receive various benefits such as disability pensions, nursing allowances and supplementary payments will receive an extra NIS 750.

The grants will cost the Israeli government an estimated NIS 6.5 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 29, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020