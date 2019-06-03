Knesset elects Matanyahu Engelman as State Comptroller

Matanyahu Engelman has been elected Israel's State Comptroller. In a secret ballot, he received the votes of 76 MKs while 48 MKs voted for Giora Rom.

Engelman was the candidate of the government coalition while Rom was the opposition's candidate. Neither of the candidates was an emeritus judge and this will be the first time for 30 years that the State Comptroller is not a former judge.

Engelman is currently director general of the Council for Higher Education and between 2010 and 2014, he was VP of the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 3, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019