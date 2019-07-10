LED lighting connectivity co Juganu raises $23m

Israeli smart city LED lighting communications infrastructure company Juganu has announced the completion of a $23 million financing round led by Viola Growth and with the participation of OurCrowd and a Mexican investment fund.

The Rosh Ha'Ayin-based company has developed a disruptive technology, which is reshaping smart cities. Called "Digital World," it is an end-to-end solution that utilizes chipsets from Qualcomm Technologies to combine smart lighting, advanced connectivity, and edge processing to solve the technology challenges facing municipalities.

Juganu was founded by CEO Eran Ben-Shmuel and Alex Bilchinsky in 2011, has registered 40 patents, and has about 70 employees at its offices in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel and around the world.

Through simple and swift implementation, the technology developed by Juganu, allows every public network to make accessible and to launch applications and apps such as: artificial intelligence, urban support for smart cars and traffic control, advance security and rescue applications, advanced municipal services, full real time monitoring of infrastructures, and connection to any sensor of service in the IoT sector for all the day-to-day needs of the authority.

Juganu is introducing a revolution, not only in terms of technology but in everything regarding rapid access and installation of technology in the public and commercial space, and at significantly lower cost than all other solutions available on the market.

Juganu's "Digital world" solution enables connecting up lighting fixtures in public spaces in order to create broadband communications networks of wireless grids, as a communications infrastructure for smart cities on the back of street lights without needing fiber optic communication cables.

The cost of building Juganu's communications and lighting based infrastructure for municipal authorities saves about 90% of the cost of solutions that are applied today, and in addition, Juganu's lighting reduces the consumption of public electricity by about 80%, while composed of quality lighting, comfortable on the eye, and which resembles almost the full spectrum of sunlight

Viola Growth Managing Partner Ayal Shiran said, "Juganu is a combination of brilliant entrepreneurs, breakthrough technology and vision, reinventing lighting and communications infrastructures and those for applications, affecting any organization, from tech corporations and retail chains to local authorities. The company has a unique technology with the potential to expand into other industries. The latest financing round will allow it to speed up its R&D while also expanding marketing and sales operations in Israel and overseas."

Juganu cofounder and CEO Eran Ben-Shmuel said, "These funds will allow us to move forward more quickly towards realizing the company's vision, and are a major vote of confidence from leading players in the advanced technology field. The company is in the process of embedding our technologies in some of the world's major cities, international retail chains, banks and more. We bring quality, healthy lighting, which simulates sunlight to large public areas, through networking with broadband wireless communications."

He added, "The time to deploy our system takes days, rather than years, and at a significantly lower cost than other solutions, and we feel sure and certain that the technology that we have developed can bring about a substantial change to a city, while improving communication capabilities, and the quality of life of its residents, in every city that wants it, and not only the world's largest and leading cities. In practice, Juganu pave the way to the 5G vision without the need of huge investments and expenditure and in an unprecedented short amount of time. Juganu's technology this vision several steps forward and breaks through the current technological barriers in a revolutionary and cost-savings way and brings good news to the public space and business world with the "Digital World" solution. We are working in collaboration with giant companies on huge projects that are possible due to the unique technology that we have developed, and we are grateful for the belief that these large companies have given to Juganu, which allows us to lead projects in cooperation with them around the world."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 10, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019