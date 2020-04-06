Labor to split from Meretz, merge with Blue & White

Labor party chairman MK Amir Peretz has formally requested permission from the Knesset to split from the Meretz party, and he has announced that he plans merging with Blue & White.

Peretz said, "We unified because there was a risk that Meretz would not pass the minimum threshold. Now we are separating with mixed feelings. I decided to examine serving the public from within the government.

The way the national unity government coalition talks are going, Peretz is expected to become Minister of Economy and Industry and Itzik Shmuli Minister of Welfare. Both have previously vowed not to serve under a prime minister who has been indicted.

