Landa Digital Printing raises $300m

Israeli company Landa Digital Printing announced this morning that it has completed a $300 million financing round led by private investment company SKion GmbH and with the participation of previous investor German chemicals group Altana. Both investors are owned by Susanne Klatten, Germany's wealthiest woman.

Landa Digital printing, founded by printing pioneer and chairman Benny Landa, has developed a digital technology called Nanography for the commercial, packaging and publishing markets. Nanography bridges the critical profitability gap between offset and digital printing by enabling printers to cost-effectively produce short-to-medium run lengths.

The proceeds from this large financing round will be used to expand the company's infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities and for market R&D.

Landa said, "We welcome our longstanding connection with Altana and extensive financing is one of the foundations required for creating swift growth now that we have begun to provide our Nanography printing machines to customers worldwide."

prior to this latest financing round, Landa Digital printing had already raised $400 million from Benny Landa himself and Altana. Benny Landa continues to be the company's controlling shareholder with a 54% stake while Altana has a 33.3% stake and SKion 12.7%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 27, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018