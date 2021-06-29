Lapid opens Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi

Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid inaugurated the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi today, and in his speech called on all countries of the region to join the peace moves. Lapid did not forget to thank former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for being "the architect of the Abraham Accords."

The UAE was chosen as the destination for Lapid's first official visit as Israel's foreign minister, and not by chance. The new government seeks to continue the momentum of the Abraham Accords, both in their economic aspects and in their strategic aspects against Iran, against the background of the talks between Iran and the US on restoring the nuclear agreement.

"Israel wants peace with its neighbors, with all its neighbors," Lapid said in speech. "We aren't going anywhere. The Middle East is our home. We are here to stay, and we call on all countries of the region to recognize that and to come to talk with us.

"The people who live in the Middle East are invited to look around them and ask themselves: who's situation is better, those who chose the path of peace, or those who chose the path of war?"

Lapd continued, "I wish to thank some people who are not here with us today. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who sends you his greetings on this historic occasion. I wish to thank from here His Excellency Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed for their vision, for the inspiration they give us, for having brought us to this moment.

"On behalf of all of us, I thank the previous prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was the architect of the Abraham Accords and the man who worked on them tirelessly. This moment is his no less than it is ours."

Lapid added thanks to former US President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden for their support for the accords, and also Israel's previous minister of foreign affairs Gabi Ashkenazi.

Also today, the king of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa officially appointed an ambassador to Israel, Khaled Yousif Al-Jalahma, who will arrive in Israel shortly and open the Bahraini embassy.

The appointment represents an indirect signal from Saudi Arabia, of which Bahrain is a sort of protectorate, that it seeks continuing ties with Israel and its new government. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had direct contact with former prime minister Netanyahu, and the two men reportedly met in the Saudi city of the future Neom last winter.

