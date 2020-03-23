Largest daily rise in new virus cases in Israel

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has recorded its largest single daily rise. 1,238 Israelis now have Covid-19, the Ministry of Health reports, up from 945 yesterday morning and 705 on Friday. The faster pace of new cases partly reflects increased testing, although the fear remains that hundreds of Israeli are asymptomatic and thus unknowingly spreading the disease.

Of the 1,238 cases, 24 Israelis are in a serious condition and 34 are in moderate condition. There has been one fatality - an 88-year old Jerusalem man with multiple underlying health problems. 37 Israelis have recovered from Covid-19. Among those in serious condition are a two-month old prematurely-born baby in Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

65 members of the Habad community who returned from New York City last week and were placed in quarantine in the Dan Panorama hotel in Jerusalem have tested positive for Covid-19.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to hold a meeting this morning with senior government official to discuss ways of tightening the restrictions introduced last week.

