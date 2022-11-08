Largest ever Tesla consignment lands in Israel

The largest ever consignment of Tesla cars to be sent to Israel is due to reach Ashdod Port today. The consignment consists of some 2,500 Model 3 sedans. "Globes" has learned that a further consignment of similar size is due to arrive at Ashdod in the coming weeks. Both consignments are from Tesla’s factory in Shanghai. The current consignment include hundreds of vehicles for leasing companies in Israel.

Leasing and car hire company Blue Sky is due to receive 400 of the vehicles, most of them for leasing under contracts already signed. As far as is known, Tesla does not allow leasing companies to put cars they buy up for resale immediately, as happens with many other brands in the "zero kilometers" market.

Among other things, the huge consignments are intended to beat the rise in purchase tax in Israel on electric vehicles from 10% to 20% in January. Some 10,000-12,000 new electric cars of various brands are due to land in Israel over the next few weeks, mainly from China.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 8, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.