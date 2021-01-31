Latest polls: Lapid strengthens as Sa'ar weakens

With five days to go before party lists for the Knesset election close, the latest polls show newly elected Labor leader Merav Michaeli managing to keep the stabilize the party above the threshold for winning Knesset representation, after a long period in which was out of the picture altogether. Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai's new party The Israelis has gone in the opposite direction and is now below the threshold. Another new party, Yaron Zelekha's Economic Party, peeps above the threshold for the first time. Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, continues to strengthen while Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope continues to decline.

According to a poll published in Ma'ariv on Friday, Likud will win 30 Knesset seats, Yesh Atid 18, New Hope 14, Naftali Bennett's Yamina 12, the Joint Arab List 10, Shas and United Torah Judaism 8 each, Yisrael Beitenu, led by Avigdor Liberman, 7, Meretz 5, and Labor and Blue & White 4 seats each.

A poll published in Yisrael Hayom on the same day gives Likud 28 seats, Yesh Atid 15, New Hope 13, Yamina and the Joint Arab List 11 each, Shas 9, United Torah Judaism 8, Yisrael Beitenu and Meretz 6 each, Labor 5, Blue & White 5, with the Economic Party the surprise package, at 4 Knesset seats.

The average result of the five latest polls is as follows:

Likud - 30

Yesh Atid - 17

New Hope - 14

Yamina - 12

Joint Arab List - 10

United Torah Judaism - 7

Shas - 8

Yisrael Beitenu - 7

Meretz - 5

Blue & White - 4

Labor - 4

The numbers do not add up to 120, the total number of seats in the Knesset, because of the averaging process.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 31, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021