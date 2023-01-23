Naschitz Brandes Amir unites with Shenhav Konforti Rotem

Law firm Naschitz Brandes Amir is uniting with the firm of Shenhav Konforti Rotem & Co., which numbers 15 lawyers. The merged firm will have 240 lawyers and altogether some 380 people, making it the ninth largest law firm in Israel.

Naschitz Brandes Amir was founded in 1957. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, technology, the capital market, commercial law, and other areas. Shenhav Konforti Rotem & Co. was founded in 1969, and deals with all branches of civil law, specializing in advising on transactions involving kibbutzim and other rural organizations.

Naschitz Brandes Amir managing partner Adv. Tal Eliasaf said, "The merger continues our trend of growth and the expansion of the firm’s areas of activity." Adv. Amos Konforti, one of the founders of Shenhav Konforti Rotem & Co., said that the merger was "an optimal link-up, both from the point of view of synergy and areas of activity, and from the point of view of common values and personal chemistry."

A year ago, Naschitz Brandes Amir absorbed the firm of Lamay Sider Rahat Tsiddon Fink, which also specialized in rural transactions.

In April 2022, the firm added two new departments: the intellectual property practice of the firm of Eitan Mehulal Sadot, which closed down, and the infrastructures, energy and project finance practice of Amit, Pollak, Matalon & Co.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 23, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.