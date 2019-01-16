Legal system hit by sex for judicial appointment scandal

Israel police this morning arrested a prominent lawyer and questioned two other suspects for allegedly demanding sexual favors in exchange for judicial appointments. Two other suspects have been arrested, including a female judge. Police believe that several years ago, the senior lawyer, a member of the Judicial Selection Committee, promoted the appointment of the magistrate's court judge in exchange for sex.

Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked and President of the Supreme Court Justice Esther Hayut, who are both members of the Judicial Selection Committee will be required to give testimony, as will the rest of the committee.

Referring to the affair, Shaked said, "This is a tumultuous day for me both as the Minister of Justice and as a woman."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 16, 2019

