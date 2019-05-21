Len Blavatnik sells 50% Taavura stake

Clal Industries, controlled by British-American businessman Len Blavatnik has sold its 50% stake in Taavura Holdings Ltd., which it held through the Nesher Israel Cement Enterprises Ltd., to Leumi Partners and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) (20% to each) at a company value of NIS 1.25 billion and the 10% balance to the Livnat family at a premium, giving the company a value of NIS 1.4 billion. Taavura is engaged in heavy haulage, logistics, vehicle imports and more.

Avraham Livnat Ltd., controlled by the Livnat brothers, Zeev, Zvi and Shay, which until now owned 50% of Taavura, has thus increased its stake to 60%.

Altshuler Shaham and Menorah Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. (TASE: MORA) also bid in the tender for the shares issued by Clal Industries. Blavatnik has received 30% less than his original asking price for the shares last year.

