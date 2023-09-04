Leo Leiderman denies candidacy for Bank of Israel governor

The question of the identity of the next governor of the Bank of Israel is becoming more intriguing. With an interest rate announcement by the central bank due later today, Galei Tzahal (Israel Army Radio) reported this morning that the incumbent governor, Amir Yaron, was expected to announce this afternoon that he will not seek a further term, and that he intends to step down in November.

The Bank of Israel released a categorical denial, saying that Yaron would announce his decision about seeking an extension of his term after the upcoming Jewish holiday period, that is, in October. "The report on Galei Tzahal that the governor will announce his decision about continuing in the post today is incorrect. As he has said up to now, the governor will announce his decision about an extension to his term around the holiday period," the bank stated.

It was also reported that the leading candidates to replace Yaron are Prof. Leo Leiderman, a professor of economics at Tel Aviv University and economic adviser to Bank Hapoalim, and Prof. Michel Strawczynski, a professor of economics at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and formerly head of the Bank of Israel Research Department. Talking to "Globes", however, Leiderman denied the report. "Contrary to this morning’s reports, no approach has been made to me concerning the post of governor of the Bank of Israel. As things stand, I am not interested in the post, but wish to continue in my roles at Tel Aviv University and at Bank Hapoalim, and I recommend to the government of Israel that it should do everything in its power to ensure that Amir Yaron will remain in the post for a further term," Leiderman said.

