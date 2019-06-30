Leumi CEO Rakefet Russak-Aminoach to step down

While the board of Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) is preparing to choose a new chairman to replace David Brodet, and as rival banks Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) are searching for new CEOs, Bank Leumi CEO Rakefet Russak-Aminoach has announced that she will step down, after seven years in the post and fifteen years at the bank altogether.

Sources at Bank Leumi said, "As far as she is concerned, she has come to the end of her term, which she sees as having been highly successful, and at the end of which the bank has the highest market cap in the sector."

This morning, Bank Leumi said in a statement: "The bank's CEO, Rakefet Russak-Aminoach, has announced her intention to end her term as CEO of the bank after seven years in the post. She will step down in the course of the next few months, after the board decides on a new appointment and an orderly changeover."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 30, 2019

