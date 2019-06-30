Leumi appoints Samer Haj-Yehia as chairman

The Board of Directors of Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) has appointed Samer Haj-Yehia as its new chairman. He will replace David Brodet who steps down at the end of July.

Dr. Haj-Yehia, 50, has served as a lecturer in economics at MIT, Harverd, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) Herzliya. In the business world, he has served as VP Financial Engineering at Fidelity Investments, sits on the board of directors of Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) and also chairs the Audit Committee of Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem and is a member of the Council for Higher Education of Israel. He was the first-ever Arab to sit on the board of one of Israel's major banks.

Dr. Haj-Yehia's appointment comes on the same day that CEO Rakefet Russak-Aminoach said that she is stepping down after seven years as Bank Leumi's CEO.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 30, 2019

