Leumi limits meetings to five due to virus fears

"As you know, since the outbreak of the coronavirus, we have been closely following and implementing the Ministry of Health's instructions. Like financial institutions all over the world classed as essential for business continuity, we have decided to adopt additional measures beyond those ordered by the Ministry of Health in order to enhance our preparations for dealing with the spread of the virus. These measures will help us preserve our health and the business continuity of the bank and its customers," Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) states in a letter to its employees.

In addition to the measures defined as "critical for business continuity," the letter instructs the bank's employees to refrain from holding meetings with more than five participants. "If a larger number is needed, please conduct the meeting by phone or Skype," the letter instructs.

Another instruction concerns employees who returned to Israel "from any country whatsoever" who are being told "not to come to offices in the following buildings for two weeks because of the large number of meeting areas in shared spaces.

"These buildings are the banking centers in Rishon Lezion and Jerusalem, the personal Bank Leumi centers in Petah Tikva and Tivon, Bank Leumi's technological units in the old Kashav building and the global buildings, the operational units in the global building and M2 buildings, and the Pepper units in Tel Aviv."

The requirements are that every employee returning to Israel must report to his or her supervisor and to the human resources department. If the employee works in the above-mentioned buildings, he or she will be given an option to work remotely (all of the other units operate according to the Ministry of Health's instructions).

Employees are also instructed to "cancel at this stage any gatherings of employees and customers scheduled before March 15. This includes cancellation of all teaching and development activities in Bank Leumi's training center or outside the bank's facilities. The only courses that will take place are ones held in the banking centers and some of the employees in units in Lod.

"Overseas trips on behalf of the bank will be reduced to the essential minimum."

Concerning cleanliness of Bank Leumi's offices and facilities, the letter states, "We will step up cleanliness, use disinfectants, and increase personal hygiene measures at this time."

