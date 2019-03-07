Leumi net profit up 2.7% in 2018

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) published its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 and full-year 2018 this morning. Return on capital was 9.5% in 2018 compared with 9.8% in 2017. Net profit was NIS 3.26 billion in 2018, up 2.7% from 2017.

Bank Leumi's income from interest was NIS 8.89 billion, up 10.5% from 2017. Operational expenditure was NIS 8.34 billion in 2018 down 1% from 2017. Salary expenditure last year remained unchanged at NIS 4.54 billion. The amount set aside for credit losses in 2018 was NIS 519 million, compared with NIS 172 million in 2017.

Bank Leumi announced that it would distribute a dividend of NIS 275 million - 40% of the net profit in the fourth quarter of 2018. Leumi has also revised its dividend policy, which in future will be 50% of its net profit per quarter.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 7, 2019

