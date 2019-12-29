Leviathan gas to flow Tuesday

After postponing the commencement of the flow of gas from the Leviathan gas field last week, Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection has now approved gas production from Tuesday. The Ministry of Environmental Protection has said that Leviathan's operator Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE: NBL) can inform the public that flushing at the rig will begin on Tuesday subject to all the environmental conditions set by the ministry being met.

The flushing was postponed last week because the Ministry of Environmental Protection said that Noble Energy had not complied with all its demands and the instrumentation for measuring benzene emissions was not properly calibrated and that the quality control reports submitted were not sufficient.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection now says that the instrumentation has now been calibrated as required and that all conditions were expected to have been met by Tuesday. The Ministry of Environmental protection now says that, "according to the professional opinion of its experts, do danger to the public is anticipated during the flushing."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 29, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019