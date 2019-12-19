Leviathan operations resume after court lifts injunction

The Jerusalem District Court decided this morning to cancel the temporary injunction that it issued on Tuesday in response to a petition by green groups and six local councils, prohibiting operations on the Leviathan platform. Work can now continue.

In his ruling, Judge Eli Abarbanel wrote that the petitioners had not succeeded in proving their claims and that the concerns raised do not prevail over the major harm that could be caused to the Leviathan project, if it were halted. He added, "It is understood that the interest of protecting public health for which the petition was submitted cannot be overlooked."

RELATED ARTICLES Court orders halt to Leviathan operations

A petition by two more environmental organizations will be heard in the Jerusalem District Court today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 19, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019