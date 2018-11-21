Leviev seeks assurances he won't be arrested in Israel

Sources involved in the current investigation into diamond smuggling say that negotiations are being held with Lev Leviev for an arrangement that will enable him to come to Israel for the purposes of the investigation. The aim is to avoid a difficult and lengthy process of petitions for a letter of rogatory for Leviev in Moscow, where he currently resides. The demands made by Leviev, however, are currently unacceptable to the investigators.

A source familiar with the investigation told "Globes" that Leviev is seeking a state undertaking that he will not be arrested in exchange for coming to Israel. Israel Police did not agree to this key condition, but contacts between the parties are still taking place.

Leviev is a leading suspect in the diamond industry investigation involving a suspected ring smuggling diamonds from Russia to Israel. The ring is allegedly based on the LLD company owned by Leviev and members of his family.

Leviev lived in London until recently, but moved to Russia, a county whose extradition relations with Israel are significantly less developed than those between Israel and the UK. The investigative authorities believe that the move was designed to thwart the investigation, or at least make it more difficult, but Leviev denies that he knew about the investigation. In any case, Leviev has not been in Israel for several months and shows no sign of any intention to come here in order to answer questions from investigators. The international department in the State Attorney's Office accordingly began to pursue measures for cooperation between Israel and Russia aimed at questioning Leviev in Moscow. It is clear to all the parties involved, however, that this will be no simple matter - approval from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been associated with Leviev, is needed for this purpose.

The controversy involving Leviev began with the arrest of his relatives, including his son, as well as employees of LLD. The arrests were part of an affair that has been called "Black Diamond" that includes financial offenses totaling NIS 300 million. The suspects in the affair, including Lev Leviev's son, Zvulun Leviev, and another relative, were arrested in several groups, but all of them have been released on bail, and all of the restrictions imposed on them have expired except for a ban on foreign travel. Some of the suspects, employees of LLD, were questioned under caution but not arrested, including an employee who died today. The news of her death overshadowed all the other details of the investigation.

Leviev is suspected of heading the criminal hierarchy. When the investigation was publicly announced, an investigative source told "Globes" that had he been in Israel, Leviev would have been arrested with the other suspects. The investigators suspect that the corruption in the company reaches its head, but Leviev can claim, and is indeed claiming, meanwhile through several emissaries, that he is unfamiliar with the affair and the suspicions, and was never involved in any criminal act.

Investigators have already obtained and carried out warrants in Israel to seize Lev Leviev's property in Israel, including a warrant for the house he owns in Savion. It was also reported that the state intended to pursue a letter of rogatory for Leviev overseas, and perhaps later institute proceedings for extraditing him to Israel, if the suspicions are substantiated. Leviev's path to the interrogation rooms may be shorter, however, if he agrees to come to Israel for questioning. What the state will promise him in exchange is still unclear.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 21, 2018

