Likelihood of Kinneret filling up fast receding

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose by 1.5 centimeters yesterday and is now only 81 centimeters below its maximum level, the Israel Water Authority reports. However, the Water Authority added that unless there is more major rainfalls, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that it will open the dam at the southern end of the freshwater lake to allow water to flow down the River Jordan and prevent the lake from flooding.

The Water Authority had previously said that it would open the dam at the end of March if the lake was within 20 centimeters of its maximum level. But below average rainfall in February -70%-80% in the Upper Galilee and 60%-70% on the Golan Heights have so to speak dampened expectations, even though some parts of the north have already had 120%-150% of their average annual rainfall.

Only light rain is forecast for the coming few days and the rainy season is fast coming to a close. Nevertheless, it should be remembered that unusually there were very heavy rains last year in late March and April.

