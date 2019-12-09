Likud, Blue & White agree new election date

Likud and Blue & White, the largest parties in the Knesset, have agreed elections for the 23rd Knesset on Monday, March 2, 2020. Elections are usually held on Tuesdays but were brought forward by a day because Tuesday March 3 is (7th of Adar) the day for mourning IDF soldiers whose burial place is unknown.

If no MK is able to find a majority of 61 supporters to form a government by Wednesday at midnight then the Knesset will be automatically dissolved and elections must be held within 90 days (before March 10, which is Purim).

Because March 2 is not a Tuesday, the Basic Law requiring elections to be held on Tuesdays will have to be amended by a simple majority of 61 MKs.

Meanwhile Blue & White's Yair Lapid has announced that for the upcoming elections he will forgo the right to rotate leadership with Benny Gantz.

