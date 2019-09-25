Likud handed extra seat in final election results

Central Elections Committee chairman Hanan Melcer has announced a change in the final results for the elections for the 22nd Knesset, "following a process of supervision and examination." Melcer will present the fdinal results to President Reuven Rivlin in an official ceremony in Jerusalem at 1pm today.

After a detailed examination of the results the Likud has been granted one more seat at the expense of United Torah Judaism. The final results are thus: Blue & White 33 seats, Likud 32, Joint Arab List 13, Shas 9, Yisrael Beitenu 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Yemina, 7, Labor-Gesher 6, and the Democratic Camp 5.

The Central Elections Committee disqualified ballots in six polling stations in Arab towns in northern Israel where there was administrative evidence of fraudulent behavior.

