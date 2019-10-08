Lime, Bird e-scooters to launch in Jerusalem

Electric scooter companies Lime, Bird and Wind are set to launch in Jerusalem in the coming month according to reports in the Israeli media. In the first stage, as part of a pilot project, several dozens of the dockless scooters will be deployed in the Har Hotzvim high-tech industrial park in the northwest of the city with commuters expected to use the scooters between work and transport hubs around the Israeli capital.

In the medium term, Lime, Bird and Wind hope to be able to repeat their phenomenal success in the Tel Aviv area over the past year. Bird began operating in Tel Aviv in August 2018 and has since expanded operations to Ramat Gan, Givatayim and Petah Tikva. Lime began in Tel Aviv at the start of 2019 and has extended operations to Ramat Gan and Petah Tikva, while German company Wind began in Tel Aviv earlier this year.

Jerusalem is seen as possessing high potential for the e-scooters, not only among commuters but also for tourists wanting to hop between the city's many sites and attractions.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 8, 2019

