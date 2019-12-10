Link-up with TVadSync boosts Perion Network

The share price of Israeli company Perion Network Ltd. (Nasdaq:PERI: TASE:PERI) rose by more than 7% in New York yesterday after the company announced today that digital advertising company Undertone, which it bought for $180 million in January 2017, is partnering with television data and analytics company TVadSync.

The company says that through this partnership, brands will now be able to combine custom and one-to-one quality ACR (Automated Content Recognition) television viewership data, with Undertone's Synchronized Digital Branding digital creative.

"With Synchronized Digital Branding as the centerpiece of our offering, we are continually looking to expand its reach and delivery. Our partnership with TVadSynch is an essential step in that mission" said Undertone president Dan Aks. "Our brand and advertiser clients are hungry for the precision and real-time retargeting that the combination of Undertone and TVadSynch will deliver. Our partnership will drive the full-funnel engagement required in an increasingly fragmented view environment."

"We have long sought to find a digital partner to complement the power of our large and growing TV database together with our enhanced analytics capabilities," said Ronan Higgins, founder and CEO of TVadSync. "Undertone is precisely that partner. We make TV an ‘intelligent medium’ - and when you leverage that data and those insights into what people are watching, and fuse them with Undertone’s proprietary digital synchronization, something entirely new is created. The combination of TV’s emotive power and digital’s full-funnel capabilities will give marketers the synergy they have been hungry for."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 10, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019