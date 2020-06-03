Litigation funder Validity Finance opens Israel office

The company has recruited international-disputes lawyer Eli Schulman to head its Tel Aviv operations.

As co-founder of boutique litigation firm Schulman & Charish LLP, with affiliates in New York and Israel since 2010, Adv. Schulman has extensive experience representing Israeli clients in complex US business litigation and international arbitration. He has advised companies across Israel's high-tech sector, as well as those in more trafitional Israeli industries. Validity's new Israel office is the company's fourth, after US offices in New York, Chicago, and Houston. Validity CEO Ralph Sutton said, "This is a new day in Israel. We're pleased to be the first US funder on the ground, helping Israeli businesses secure critical capital to monetize commercial disputes and manage economic risk in a way that doesn't drain operations and growth." Schulman said, "I'm delighted to join Validity's exceptional team of former trial lawyers and investment professionals to expand dispute funding arising in Israel. While running a New York- and Israel-based disputes firm the past decade, I saw first-hand the need for companies to finance legal challenges. I'm excited to be Validity's point person for disputes that emanate from Israel." Validity is a commercial litigation finance company that provides businesses, law firms and individuals with non-recourse financing for a wide variety of commercial disputes. Validity was founded in 2018 with $250 million in committed, one of the largest first-round capital raises in the U.S. market. The firm announced an additional $50 million in capital in 2019.