Litzman resigns in protest over lockdown

Minister of Construction and Housing Yaakov Litzman has resigned after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made it clear to him ahead of today's cabinet meeting that he supported the coronavirus cabinet's plan for a two-week lockdown starting Friday, ahead of the Jewish holidays.

Litzman told Netanyahu that he thought that the decision to impose a lockdown over the holidays showed a lack of respect for the holidays while there were other things that he would not dare to harm. Litzman wrote in his resignation letter, "My heart is with the thousands of Jews who come to the synagogue once a year and won't come this year because of the lockdown."

Litzman protested the fact that the lockdown had been deliberately delayed until the start of the Jewish holidays even though the infection rate had been rising sharply for many weeks.

