Litzman tenders resignation as health minister

Minister of Heath Yaakov Litzman notified Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday of his intention to resign from the Ministry of Health, and requested to be appointed minister of construction and housing.

Litzman also requested that the responsibility for the Israel Land Authority and the Planning Administration should be transferred to the Ministry of Housing.

Benny Gantz's Blue & White party is now likely to ask for the health portfolio, but it will not consent to forego the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The party seeks to appoint an external professional person as minister of health, probably a current or former hospital director.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 26, 2020

