Litzman to name Harvard fellow as Housing Ministry chief

The next Ministry of Construction and Housing director general will be Yair Pines, sources inform "Globes." Outgoing Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman, who will be Minister of Construction and Housing in the new government is already forming his new senior team.

Pines is currently on sabbatical as a Senior Fellow in the Harvard Kennedy School for Business and Management where he is examining international experience on affordable housing. His entry into his new East Jerusalem office will be delayed until he has returned home from the US and undergone two weeks self-isolation.

Pines was formerly deputy director and business division manager at the Israel Land Authority. Prior to that he served as deputy director of the Ministry of Finance budget division, with responsibility for the health system. He has previously voiced support for Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's Buyers Fixed Price plan.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 13, 2020

