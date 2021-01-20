Lockdown swells unemployment numbers

In the past twenty-four hours, 3,256 people have registered with the Employment Service as unemployed, bringing the total number of people who have registered since the current lockdown began in Israel on December 27 to 141,651. 80,716 of these have registered since the lockdown rules were tightened, representing 57% of those who have registered as unemployed during this lockdown.

Of the total, 115,106 (81.2%) are people who have been put on unpaid leave from their jobs, while 26,545 (18.8%) have been laid off.

Workers in education represent the largest single group among the newly unemployed since the beginning of Israel's third lockdown, accounting for 26.3% of the total. Sales workers account for 16.3%.

