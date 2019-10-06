Longliv invests $5m in microbiome co DayTwo

Israeli personalized nutrition company DayTwo has expanded its $31 million Series B financing round with an additional $5 million investment from Longliv Ventures and unspecified amounts from Cathay Innovation and Samsung NEXT. Longliv Ventures managing director Dr. Dan Eldar will join the company's board.

DayTwo has developed a microbiome human discovery platform that offers a glycemic control solution for people with type II diabetes. The company provides its customers with personalized nutritional recommendations through a smartphone, based on mapping and analyzing a person's intestinal microbiome, for the purpose of maintaining balanced blood sugar levels and leading a healthier life

DayTwo founder and CEO Lihi Segal said, "DayTwo is the only evidence-based, actionable, microbiome platform in the market today. We are in a privileged position to leverage our first-rate scientific experience, clinical trials in Israel and the US as well as tens of thousands of customers, and proven business models with providers, employers, and payers. This deep and broad foundation, coupled with the recent financing round, enables DayTwo to address the large and pressing clinical need of diabetes management and to bring food-as-medicine to global markets for people with type 2 and prediabetes. The partnerships with Longliv ventures and Samsung NEXT catalyze DayTwo's go-to-market initiatives in Europe and Asia."

DayTwo's food-as-medicine approach is based on research conducted by Professors Eran Segal and Eran Elinav at The Weizmann Institute of Science, which demonstrates how the gut microbiome, in conjunction with other clinical and personal parameters, can enable personalized dietary interventions that can successfully balance post-meal glucose response.

Founded in 2015, DayTwo has offices in Tel Aviv and San Francisco, with 85 employees. The company completed the first half of 2019 with tens of thousands of consumers, hundreds of providers in the DayTwo network of clinical professionals, as well as employers and plans that became members of its network. DayTwo also launched a strategic partnership with the world's second largest HMO, Clalit Health Services, which now offers the DayTwo glycemic control solution to its 4.5 million members.

In June, DayTwo announced that it had raised $31 million in a financing round led by aMoon and the Ofek fund and with the participation of previous investors Johnson & Johnson, Seventure Partners, Israeli NBA basketball star Omri Casspi, and other private investors.

