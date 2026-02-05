Lowental Hybrid engines to extend missions of Elbit drones

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) has chosen Israeli defense-tech startup Lowental Hybrid to supply electrical-hybrid motors that are suitable for tactical drones, "Breaking Defense" website reports. The deal between the companies is for a decade and includes development, procurement and services, totaling $ 1.4 million. The early-stage company's product will allow small drones to have capabilities that were previously only possible for larger UAVs, due to the reliance on battery-powered drones. -

Lowental Hybrid was founded in 2018 by Itay and Netta Lowental, and has developed a hybrid propulsion system that combines electricity and fuel. The company's engines allow UAVs that could previously only undertake two hour mission to operate for ten hours. Longer operations can benefit all UAV missions, both for assault and surveillance missions.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 5, 2026.

