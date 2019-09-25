Lung cancer treatment co Body Vision raises $20m

Israeli medical device company Body Vision Medical announced that it has closed $20 million in a Series C financing round. The Ramat Hasharon commercial stage company has developed lung cancer diagnostics and treatment through real-time software technologies.

The latest funds will be used to streamline commercialization and manufacturing activities for Body Vision's LungVision 2.0 Platform, which features AI Tomography, fused imaging, cloud-based machine learning and multi-modality image registration. The LungVision 2.0 Platform received FDA clearance in May 2019.

Body Vision CEO Dorian Averbuch founded the company in 2014 to address the contemporary unfulfilled clinical need of early lung cancer diagnostics and treatment.

He said, "The LungVision platform is designed to enable the pulmonologist with easy and instant access to advanced technological capabilities within their regular procedure room. Seamlessly integrated into the standard procedure flow, the LungVision platform offers continuous support throughout all phases of a Navigation Bronchoscopy procedure. This platform includes precise tomographic tool-in-lesion confirmation and guided biopsy sampling. Body Vision Medical is uniquely equipped to provide both the physician and hospital with highly desired benefits through continuous delivery of cost-effective medical procedures."

