Luxembourg-based Maor raises $100m Israel tech fund

Luxembourg-based Maor GP has announced the final closing of its first Israel technology investment fund, Maor 1, at close to its target of $100 million. . Maor 1 has been created to facilitate access to Israeli technology opportunities for European investors and in particular European Family offices. Rothschild & Co is a cornerstone investor in the fund comprising mainly European Family offices. Maor says that with a very strong local team in Israel and a very strong corporate network in Europe, the fund can directly source the best Israeli startups and help them grow in Europe, find partners, clients or acquisition targets and, eventually create value for its investors.